World Table Tennis Contender Tournament: India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee win doubles title

Tunis: In table tennis, India’s women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the World Table Tennis, ( WTT) Contender tournament in Tunis. The Indian duo defeated Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the finals by ‘3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11)’. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee also became the first Indians to win a Contender title this year.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and G Sathiyan as well as the men’s doubles duo of Manav Vikash Thakkar and Manush Utpalbhai Shah had lost their respective semifinal matches.