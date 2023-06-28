Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja grabs an invite for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception

Following her participation in King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has received an invitation to attend a reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The purpose of this event is to celebrate and commemorate UK-India week, and Sonam will be representing India.

Sonam Kapoor has been granted the opportunity to attend a reception held at the official residence and office of the Prime Minister, located in 10 Downing Street. The reception is organized by the India Global Forum (IGF), an institution dedicated to promoting and strengthening the partnership between the United Kingdom and India.

The UK-India Week is an annual event that serves as a flagship occasion for the IGF, aimed at enhancing and celebrating the longstanding alliance between the UK and India. Spanning over a week, from June 26 to June 30, this event covers a wide range of topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. The reception at 10 Downing Street holds significant prominence during this week, as it brings together influential figures from both countries to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

The invitation extended to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja highlights her role as a representative of India at this significant event. It acknowledges her presence and contribution to the cultural exchange between the UK and India. By attending the reception, Sonam Kapoor will have the opportunity to engage with notable individuals and contribute to the dialogue surrounding the partnership and collaboration between the two nations.

Overall, this invitation serves as recognition of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s involvement in the coronation ceremony and her prominence as an Indian actress, providing her with the platform to actively participate in UK-India week and contribute to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.