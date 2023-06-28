Amid controversies over ‘Adipurush’, Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ to make comeback from July

Amid ‘Adipurush’ has been surrounded by controversy since its release, Shemaroo has announced that Ramanand Sagar’s popular show ‘Ramayan’ will soon have a re-run on television. The company announced in an Instagram post that the show will start airing from July 3.

The promo of the show depict the starcast – Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman. The ‘world famous mythological serial’ will be aired at 7.30pm, as per Shemaroo’s post. Shemaroo posted an Instagram reel on its handle.

Directed by Om Raut, ‘Adipurush’ is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film, which is an adaptation of the Hindu epic ‘Ramayan’, has faced criticism over its dialogues that have made a large section of the audience angry. They have accused the film of ‘hurting religious sentiments’. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the depiction of the characters and misinterpretation of the religious text.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday pulled up the makers of ‘Adipurush’, directing co-writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla to be made a party in the case. The court was hearing a petition demanding ban on the film. ‘The nature of dialogues in the film is a big issue. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home’, the bench said, adding that films shouldn’t touch certain things. The court questioned whether censor board, the film certification authority, fulfilled its responsibility.