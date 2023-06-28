Bolivian prosecutors investigate members of the Catholic Church over sexual abuse

Bolivian authorities announced on Tuesday that they are investigating 35 members of the Catholic Church following allegations of sexual abuse made by over a dozen victims. The investigation comes in the wake of revelations found in the personal diary of a Spanish priest who served in Bolivia for several decades before his death in 2009.

During a press conference, Daniela Caceres, a department head at the Bolivian attorney general’s office, stated that 35 individuals are currently under investigation and facing accusations. While 17 victims have been identified, Caceres refrained from providing specific details in order to respect the privacy and protect the well-being of the victims.

The investigation was initiated after the Spanish newspaper El Pais published a report in April regarding the diary of the late Spanish priest, Alfonso Pedrajas. The diary revealed that Pedrajas had sexually abused more than 80 minors during his time in Bolivia, where he resided since the early 1970s. Additionally, Pedrajas documented that higher-ranking clergy were aware of his crimes but remained silent.

Bolivian prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that they received a copy of Pedrajas’ diary from the Society of Jesus in Bolivia. However, they noted that the diary was incomplete, with certain pages missing, and passages crossed out or erased. The Bolivian authorities plan to obtain the complete document or seek cooperation from Spanish prosecutors.

In a letter released in mid-June by Bolivian President Luis Arce, Pope Francis expressed his deep regret and distress over the sexual abuse committed by the clergy, promising to shed light on the matter. The Bolivian government has engaged in discussions with the Vatican to improve controls and prevent priests with a history of sexual offenses from entering the country.

To address the issue, the Catholic Church has established four commissions responsible for receiving and processing complaints related to sexual abuse. These initiatives aim to provide a framework for victims to come forward, ensure accountability within the Church, and implement measures to prevent future abuse.