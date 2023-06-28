Canada govt will create open work-permit stream to American H-1B visa holders

Canada Immigration Minister Sean Fraser stated on Tuesday that the government will establish an open work-permit route to allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to enter the country and work. The Canadian Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship stated in an official release that the programme will also give study or work permits for family members of H-1B visa holders.

“Thousands of high-tech workers are employed by companies with large operations in both Canada and the United States, and those working in the United States frequently hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa.” “As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the United States and their accompanying immediate family members will be eligible to apply to come to Canada,” according to the announcement.

Approved candidates under the new judgement will be granted an open work permit for up to three years. According to CBC News, Fraser stated that by the end of this year, the federal government would be building an immigration stream for some of the world’s most talented people who will be able to come to Canada to work for digital companies regardless of whether they have a job or not. However, the Immigration Minister did not specify who would be eligible or how many people would be accepted to the stream.