Forex Market: Indian rupee end flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee ended flat against the US dollar on June 28. In the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 81.99 a dollar, up 0.05% from its previous close of 82.03. The local currency ended at 82.06 to a dollar, down 0.03% from the previous close of 82.03.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of major currencies, was trading at 102.62, up 0.13% from the previous close of 102.49.

Meanwhile, India’s current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to $1.3 billion, 0.2% of the GDP, in the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23 from $16.8 billion.