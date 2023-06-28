France conducts test of hypersonic glider for the first time

France conducted its inaugural test of a domestically developed hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), a maneuverable warhead for ballistic missiles capable of gliding at hypersonic speeds.

The French glider, named V-Max (Véhicule Manoeuvrant Expérimental), was launched on Monday from a sounding rocket at the Biscarosse missile test site in southwestern France, according to the country’s defense procurement agency, the Direction générale de l’armement (DGA).

The French HGV, with the capability to surpass Mach 5 or 6,000 kilometers per hour (3,730 mph), was tested, but specific details regarding the outcome were not provided. However, data collected during the test is currently being analyzed.

France joins a small group of countries, including China, Russia, and the United States, that possess or are developing this advanced technology.

The DGA expressed the significance of the flight test, highlighting the technical challenge it represented and its contribution to the future development of France’s hypervelocity capabilities. They emphasized that France possesses credible expertise in this field, positioning the country among the leaders worldwide.

ArianeGroup, an aerospace company, was awarded the contract by the French government in 2019 to develop the glide vehicle.

Hypersonic gliders are designed to carry nuclear or conventional warheads. Unlike ballistic missiles, which follow predetermined trajectories upon launch, hypersonic gliders can rapidly change direction, evading air defenses and anti-aircraft missiles.

In October 2020, Admiral Pierre Vandier, Chief of Staff of the French Navy (Marine Nationale), provided insights into the project during a hearing at the French Senate. He acknowledged the significance of the hypersonic threat and the need for such missiles in modern naval combat. He also mentioned the efforts being made by China and Russia in developing hypersonic weapons, particularly against aircraft carriers, although no convincing demonstrations have been presented thus far. The French Navy is focusing on the modernization of air defense frigates as part of its anti-missile defense strategy, with effectiveness expected in 2027 and 2028.