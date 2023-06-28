IMD issues yellow alert in Goa

severe rains have lashed sections of Goa in the previous 24 hours, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ signal for the coastal state until Thursday, anticipating severe showers in isolated locations. Several areas of Goa’s capital Panaji, particularly the low-lying 18th June Road and Mala neighbourhood, were drenched by rain on Tuesday night.By Wednesday morning, the floodwaters had gone.

Inundation was caused by persistent rains and clogged drains, according to a senior official with the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) on Tuesday. CCP personnel laboured through the night to clean the clogged drains.Since the weekend, Goa has been inundated with rain, bringing an end to a long dry stretch.

According to the IMD’s website, heavy rain is expected in isolated areas of the state until Thursday. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for the coastal state until Thursday, and a ‘green’ alert beyond that. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is expected along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast until July 1. During this time, fishermen are warned not to enter into the sea along and off the south Maharashtra-Goa coast. According to the IMD’s weather bulletin issued on Tuesday evening, Goa has gotten 365.4 mm of rain this season, well below the typical average of 803.3 mm.