India and France launched the Strategic Space Dialogue

The Strategic Space Dialogue has been created by India and France in order to expand their nearly six-decade-old relationship in the domain. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the first India-France Strategic Space Dialogue took place on Monday in Paris.

The Indian team was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who met with French Secretary-General of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes. The Indo-French space relationship, which has been in place for nearly six decades, includes collaborations in satellite launch technologies, research, operational applications, innovation, and NewSpace partnerships for deep space exploration.

In the disciplines of space medicine, astronaut health monitoring, life support, radiation protection, space debris protection, and personal hygiene systems, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) have collaborated. CNES President Philippe Baptiste visited the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru earlier this month to examine potential areas of collaboration, share information, and stimulate innovation in the field of space science and technology.

In his discussions with ISRO Chairman S Somanath, Baptiste reflected on the two space agencies’ six decades of collaboration and stressed their genuine commitment to taking it forward and addressing the challenges and opportunities in the current space ecosystem. India and France intend to build eight to ten satellites as part of a “constellation” for maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean to monitor sea-traffic management.