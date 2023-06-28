‘Irregularities’ in hiring of teachers in government-aided schools in Delhi investigated by CBI

On Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started an investigation into accused irregularities in the hiring of instructors for Vedik Sanskrit Agricultural Education Society-run government-aided schools in Delhi.

Vedik Sanskrit Agriculture Senior Secondary School hired 16 teachers in place of the 18 positions that were open, according to CBI sources. According to the CBI, six of these candidates were chosen by using forged documents and a plot hatched with Krishan Rana, the former head of the school’s management committee.

In a criminal case, Praveen Bazad, one of the applicants who was chosen to teach political science, was found guilty of cheating on the SSC Exam. He failed to disclose his criminal history when he sought for the position. Additionally, his master’s degree from Kalinga University appears to be a forgery at first glance because, according to the CBI, he never attended the institution.

Sonia, Pratibha, and Manish Kumar, three more candidates, had presented forged experience certificates from Jim Corbett Sr Secondary School in Kathgodam, Uttarakhand.

The CBI stated that officials of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education should also be examined for their alleged involvement in the alleged criminal conspiracy and forgery in addition to the six candidates and Krishan Rana.

According to sources, the inquiry showed that officials from the Education Department were aware of these inconsistencies but decided not to take any action. The probe agency is currently looking into their involvement in the fake.