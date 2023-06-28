IRS officer arrested in Money laundering case

According to official sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprehended an IRS officer working as an Additional Commissioner of Customs and GST on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe.

Sachin Sawant, who previously worked for the federal agency as a deputy director in its Mumbai zonal office, was arrested on Tuesday under the terms of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted searches on his and other people’s homes in Mumbai.

According to authorities, the officer was assigned to Lucknow. The money laundering case against the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer derives from a CBI FIR filed against him on suspicion of excessive asset possession.