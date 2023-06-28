IUML to vehemently oppose Modi’s unconstitutional Uniform Civil Code as he sets agenda before elections

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has taken a strong stance against the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which has once again gained prominence following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement of a common law for the country. IUML leaders categorically reject the UCC, labeling it as unconstitutional and raising concerns about its potential ramifications.

In a press conference after an emergency political affairs committee meeting on the Uniform Civil Code, IUML state president Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal criticized PM Modi’s statement, describing it as mysterious and unconstitutional. Thangal asserted that the existing laws in place are sufficient and there is no need for a Uniform Civil Code.

The IUML leaders also accused Modi of strategically setting the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They alleged that the prime minister fears a potential electoral loss and is using the UCC as a diversionary tactic to shift public attention. IUML leaders emphasized that Modi’s attempt to bring the UCC into the political discourse is reminiscent of the tactics employed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Karnataka elections.

Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal further elaborated on IUML’s opposition to the UCC, stating that the Constitution does not recognize a Uniform Civil Code. He expressed concerns about the wide-ranging implications such a law could have for the country. Thangal called upon the government to refrain from implementing the UCC and warned that the IUML is prepared to address the issue through both political and legal means if necessary.

IUML’s national general secretary, P K Kunhalikutty, echoed Thangal’s sentiments, highlighting the alleged political motive behind Modi’s endorsement of the UCC. Kunhalikutty accused the government of lacking significant achievements and attempting to introduce a controversial bill during the winter session of parliament to incite debates and exploit it for electoral gains. He criticized the government for neglecting pressing issues such as the recent violence in Manipur while raising the topic of the UCC without provocation. Kunhalikutty affirmed IUML’s strong opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

E T Mohammed Basheer, the Muslim League state secretary, stressed that IUML has consistently opposed the idea of a Uniform Civil Code. Basheer argued that implementing such a code would be practically impossible given the current social situation in India. He contended that Modi’s support for the UCC stems from his apprehension about his nine-year rule and the government’s perceived threats from opposition parties forming alliances. Basheer accused Modi of attempting to generate a new agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

While IUML and various opposition leaders strongly oppose the UCC, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has expressed ‘in-principle’ support for the idea. However, the AAP emphasizes the need for comprehensive consultations and consensus-building among religious communities, political parties, and organizations before implementing the UCC.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a non-governmental organization representing the interests of Muslims in matters of personal law, has also taken a firm stance against the Uniform Civil Code. AIMPLB members convened a meeting to develop their case against the UCC shortly after PM Modi’s endorsement of a common law for all communities. They argue that the UCC contradicts the spirit of the Constitution and would impact not only Muslims but also other religious communities such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Jews, and Parsis.

Opposition leaders, including P Chidambaram of the Congress party and Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), have also voiced their criticism of the UCC. Chidambaram argued that the UCC should not