Joint security drill in J&K ahead of Eid-ul-Adha festival

Officials stated that police and central paramilitary forces personnel performed a joint security practise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Tuesday ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha festival. On Thursday, the Union Territory will mark Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice for his Lord.

During the practise, security forces conducted a full area dominance patrol, they added. “You should be fully prepared to handle any law and order situation. In order to deal with situations, you should know your magistrate and colleagues,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said the employees during the training. He stated that patrolling the streets will boost your confidence in dealing with issues.

The SSP instructed them not to overreact in any situation, even if they were provoked, saying, “You will neither berate anyone nor retaliate by throwing stones back (at them).” The practise took place in prominent sections of Kishtwar, including Hidyal Chowk, Kichloo Mohalla, Jamia Market, and Gudhali Chowk, before concluding at Chowgan Ground.