Kerala child rights panel approaches SC over surge in stray dog attacks

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has approached the Supreme Court, citing a rise in stray dog attacks in Kerala, particularly targeting children. Concerned about the safety of children, the commission has filed an intervention application in a civil appeal initiated by the Kannur district panchayat. The appeal seeks a directive to address the issue of dangerous dogs in the district. The commission emphasized that it has received numerous complaints regarding the nuisance caused by street dogs and instances of children being fatally bitten by them.

Providing statistics to support their plea, the commission informed the Supreme Court that there were 1,776 reported cases in 2022 alone, with an alarming 6,276 cases reported by June of the current year. Furthermore, they highlighted the tragic incident that occurred on June 11, where an 11-year-old child lost their life due to a stray dog attack in Kannur.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended the culling or confinement of stray dogs as a measure to address the escalating conflict between humans and dogs. Their intervention in the case seeks to raise awareness of the issue and advocate for appropriate actions to safeguard the well-being of both children and the general public.