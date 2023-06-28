Know schedule, train number, ticket price and route of Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains. Goa had got its first Vande Bharat Express. The train will connect Madgaon in Goa with Mumbai in Maharashtra. This is the fifth Vande Bharat Express for Maharashtra.

The train will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai and Madgaon station in Goa. The train numbers allocated for the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express are 22229 and 22230. This train will operate 6 days a week, except Friday. The train will cover a distance of 586 km in 8 hours. The train will stop at 7 stops- Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, and Thivim.

As per the Indian Railways, the timing for the Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be different for the Non-Monsoon Season and the Monsoon Season.

During the Non- Monsoon Season – Train number 22229 will leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai at 05:25 hrs and will reach Madgaon station at 13:10 hrs and train number 22230 will leave the Madgaon station at 14:40 hrs and will reach Mumbai at 22:25 hrs.

During the Monsoon Season – The Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express will be operational thrice a week. The train number 22229 will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 05:25 hrs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and will reach Madgoan at 15:30 hrs and the train number 22230 is scheduled to leave Madgaon at 12:20 hrs every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to reach Mumbai at 22:25 hrs.

The fare for Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express for AC Chair Car will be Rs 1970. The Executive Chair Car will cost Rs 3535. These charges include the catering charges. The fare for Mumbai-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express for AC Chair Car will be Rs 1815. The Executive Chair Car will cost Rs 3360, including the catering charges.