Kozhikode reports 4 additional cases of dengue.

Health authorities are stepping up efforts to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases, but unfortunately, four new cases of dengue have been confirmed in Kozhikode district. The situation is alarming, with a significant rise in patients seeking treatment for fever across hospitals, reaching a total of 1,338.

Despite implementing preventive measures like observing dry days in schools, the number of cases continues to increase, indicating that the spread of fever is not slowing down. District Medical Officer Dr Rajaram expressed concern, stating, “On Tuesday, 1,338 new cases of fever were reported from the district. Of these, four patients have dengue. We advise them to use a hand towel when they sneeze or cough and use masks when they are in public.”

The situation is particularly severe at Government Medical College, where over 40 dengue patients have been admitted this month. In response to the surge, the college is making arrangements to accommodate more patients by converting the former casualty into a fever clinic. Dr Manu Lal, the medical officer for Kodiyathur panchayat, highlighted the impact of intermittent rain and sunny days on the spread of dengue. Ward 7 of the panchayat, known for its rubber plantations, recently reported a dengue case. Dr Manu emphasized the need for caution, saying, “The patient is completely cured. Still, the possibility of dengue spreading is very high here, as there are lots of pots filled with rainwater.” The situation calls for continued vigilance and preventive measures to curb the further spread of dengue in Kozhikode.