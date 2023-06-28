KSEB cuts off MVD’s power supply due to unpaid bill

The enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Kalpetta faced a disruption in its operations when the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected power due to non-payment of the electricity bill. The connection was severed after the bill’s due date as MVD had failed to make timely payments. Following the remittance of the bills from MVD’s emergency fund, the power connection was restored, according to officials.

MVD officials expressed their disappointment over KSEB’s decision to disconnect the power supply of a government department. However, KSEB officials stated that they have been instructed not to show leniency towards any erring government departments, with the exception of water pumping stations of three-tier panchayat administrative bodies and hospitals.

There are allegations that KSEB’s action was motivated by retaliation for a recent fine imposed by MVD on one of KSEB’s contract vehicles for traffic violations. The fine, amounting to Rs 20,500, was levied on a contract vehicle of KSEB operating within the Ambalavayal section limits for carrying a hook on top. In response, KSEB dismissed the allegations and claimed that cutting off the power supply was merely a procedural step.