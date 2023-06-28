Land Rover unveils 2023 Range Rover Evoque: Details

Mumbai: British automaker owned by Tata Motors, Land Rover has unveiled its 2023 Range Rover Evoque. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) is offered in 4 trims: S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, and Autobiography. The SUV is offered in three new colours- Tribeca Blue, Arroios Grey, and Corinthian Bronze. Land Rover has yet to confirm the India launch of the SUV.

The new Evoque comes equipped with a 3D-surround camera, a PM2.5 air filtration system, and Amazon Alexa 10 voice commands. It also features trapezium-shaped meshed front grille, captivating Pixel-1 LED headlights, signature LED DRLs, and an updated bumper.

The SUV is offered with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Range Rover Evoque runs on a D165 1.5-liter diesel engine which generates 304.7hp and 540Nm torque. The engine is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The P300e electric hybrid configuration combines a 14.9kWh battery pack with a 3-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine. This generates 313PS and 540Nm of torque. It gives a range of 62.7km. Other powertrains include P200 and P250 petrol mills and D200 diesel motors with a 48V mild-hybrid setup and an automatic gearbox.