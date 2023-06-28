NCP posters at national executive meeting in Delhi don’t include Ajit Pawar

The posters for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whose national executive meeting is due to take place in Delhi on Wednesday, did not feature the face of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Party president Sharad Pawar, working president Supriya Sule, and working president for other states Praful Patel were all depicted on the poster. This comes after the NCP faced organisational reforms as a result of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s nephew, pleading for a position inside the organisation.

Sharad Pawar responded to his nephew’s request by stating that such a choice cannot be made by a single person and that major party figures will meet to discuss it.

‘Key leaders, including him (Ajit), will sit together and they will take a decision on this. Today, everyone in the party has the sentiment to work in the party organisation and he (Ajit) reflected upon the same sentiment,’ he said.

Notably, Sharad Pawar just gave his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule control of Maharashtra. She received his appointment as acting president. Praful Patel serves as president of many states.

Sharad Pawar responded to accusations that the NCP uses the name ‘Other Backward Classes’ but does not award OBC leaders any party positions, saying that such criticism shows a lack of understanding of the issue.

‘The first state NCP chief was Chhagan Bhujbal. Who is he? After him, (Madhukarrao) Pichad was in that position. After him, Sunil Tatkare, who was he? See the list,’ he said.