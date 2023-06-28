NIA Raids houses of three suspects in murder of Praveen Nettaru

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted thorough searches at the houses of three persons accused of being involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha member, by Popular Front of India (PFI) militants in Karnataka last year. Since the murder, all three have been on the run.

The searches were conducted in three sites across two districts in Karnataka as part of the NIA’s efforts to apprehend the fugitives. The NIA confiscated several electronic devices and documents during searches at the homes of Abdul Nasir and Abdul Rahaman in Kodagu district, as well as Naushad in Dakshina Kannada district.

All three accused are suspected of providing sanctuary to the primary perpetrators responsible for the attack on Praveen Nettaru at various locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Aside from these three persons, five other suspects in the case are still at large. In August 2022, the NIA took up the case.

The NIA has charged 21 people, including the absconding suspects, under various provisions of the UAPA, IPC, and Arms Act.

Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered by PFI’s ‘Killer Squads’ or ‘Service Teams’ on July 26, 2022, at Bellare village of Sullia Taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. The PFI has been involved in deliberate ‘hate killings’ with the goal of fostering communal divisions and increasing communal animosity, with the ultimate goal of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.