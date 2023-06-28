Number of active covid cases in the country dropped to 1579

According to Union Health Ministry data published on Wednesday, India has recorded 65 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased to 1,579.

The death toll was 5,31,905, with one death reported by Uttar Pradesh and one reconciled by Kerala, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,94,097).

According to the health ministry’s website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of patients who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,60,613, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.