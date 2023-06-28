Over 1 crore Income Tax Returns filed till June 26

New Delhi: Data released by the income tax department revealed that more than 1 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) have been filed till June 26. In 2022, 1 crore ITRs were filed till 8th of July. The deadline to file tax returns for income earned in the 2022-23 fiscal is July 31 for salaried taxpayers and those assessees who do not need to get their accounts audited.

The Income tax department urged all tax payers to file their ITRs early so as to avoid the last-minute rush. People who missed ITR filing deadline will have to pay a maximum penalty of up to Rs 5,000.