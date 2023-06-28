Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca unveils a plan to invest $400 million in planting 200 million trees by 2030

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, under the leadership of CEO Pascal Soriot, has issued a warning regarding the detrimental consequences of climate change and biodiversity loss on both the planet and human health. In response, the company has unveiled an innovative plan to invest $400 million in planting 200 million trees by 2030.

Building upon their existing tree-planting initiative, AstraZeneca aims to make a significant contribution to global reforestation endeavors. The company had previously committed to planting and maintaining over 50 million trees by the end of 2025, with successful plantations already established in Australia, Indonesia, Ghana, the UK, the US, and France, as reported by the Guardian.

The newly announced program will see AstraZeneca’s investment focus on reforestation, with the aim of ensuring the long-term survival of the trees. Plantations will be established in countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, Ghana, Rwanda, and India, with a specific emphasis on tropical forest nations like Brazil and Indonesia, known for their crucial carbon absorption capabilities in the fight against global warming.

The urgency of these efforts is underscored by alarming rates of deforestation witnessed in recent years. Despite world leaders pledging to halt deforestation at the Cop26 summit in 2021, an area equivalent to the size of Switzerland was cleared from pristine rainforests in 2022. Forest loss in the tropics alone increased by 10 percent compared to the previous year, resulting in a staggering 2.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to India’s annual fossil fuel emissions.

AstraZeneca estimates that its tree-planting program will remove approximately 30 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, making a significant contribution to the company’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. To ensure transparency and prevent double-counting of carbon credits, AstraZeneca plans to share the credits with the governments of the respective countries where the trees are planted.

Unlike carbon offsetting initiatives that have faced criticism for their effectiveness, AstraZeneca’s tree-planting projects aim to create tangible benefits. The company intends to generate employment opportunities for local communities, supporting up to 80,000 livelihoods. By collaborating with NGOs and subjecting the projects to independent audits and assessments by experts, including the European Forest Institute, AstraZeneca demonstrates its dedication to responsible and impactful reforestation efforts.

CEO Pascal Soriot highlights the significance of ecological restoration and biodiversity, emphasizing that AstraZeneca’s program goes beyond planting identical trees in straight rows. By utilizing a diverse range of 300 tree and plant species, the company aims to restore forests to their original state, adapting the approach to the unique characteristics of each country and region.

To ensure the success of these projects, AstraZeneca will employ innovative techniques such as drone assessments and high-resolution satellite imagery to monitor tree growth, health, and their impact on water, soil, and carbon stocks.