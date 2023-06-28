Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Manipur on June 29 and 30

As unrest in Manipur continues, the Congress announced on Tuesday that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the state on June 29 and 30. This is the Congress leader’s first visit to the northeastern state engaged in ethnic conflict since May 3.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the decision on Twitter, writing, “Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June.” During his tour, he will visit relief camps and meet with civil society groups in Imphal and Churachandpur.”

Venugopal went on to say that Manipur has been on fire for about two months and that the society sorely needs a healing touch to transition from war to peace. “This is a humanitarian tragedy, and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate,” he declared.

The Congress and numerous other opposition parties have demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh be removed immediately. Prime Minister Modi presided over a high-level meeting with his Cabinet colleagues on Monday to examine the situation in the Northeastern state. Home Minister Amit Shah also called an all-party conference last week to examine the state’s ongoing strife.