Try this Irresistible Goli Baje Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup urad dal (split black gram)

– 1/4 cup rice flour

– 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/4 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1-inch piece ginger, grated

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

– A handful of curry leaves, chopped

– Salt to taste

– Oil for deep frying

For the seasoning (optional):

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– A few curry leaves

Instructions:

1. Wash the urad dal thoroughly and soak it in water for about 3-4 hours. Drain the water and grind the dal into a smooth batter using a blender or a wet grinder. Add a little water if needed to make a thick, fluffy batter.

2. Transfer the urad dal batter to a large mixing bowl. Add rice flour, all-purpose flour, yogurt, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, cumin seeds, asafoetida, chopped curry leaves, and salt. Mix everything well to form a thick, smooth batter. Let the batter ferment for 4-6 hours or overnight. Fermentation helps in enhancing the flavor and texture of the Goli Baje.

3. After fermentation, give the batter a good stir. If the batter seems too thick, you can add a little water to adjust the consistency.

4. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai for deep frying. Make sure the oil is hot but not smoking.

5. Take small portions of the batter using a spoon or your hand and gently drop them into the hot oil. Fry the batter in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan.

6. Fry the Goli Baje on medium heat, turning them occasionally, until they turn golden brown and crispy. It usually takes about 3-4 minutes for each batch. Remove them from the oil using a slotted spoon and drain on a kitchen towel to remove excess oil.

7. Repeat the process with the remaining batter until all the Goli Baje are fried.

8. (Optional) For the seasoning, heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add curry leaves and fry for a few seconds. Pour this seasoning over the fried Goli Baje and toss gently to coat them.

9. Serve the Goli Baje hot with coconut chutney or tomato ketchup.

Enjoy the crispy and delicious Goli Baje as a snack or as an accompaniment to your meals!