UP govt prohibits sale of meat in open on Kanwar Yatra routes from July 4

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to prohibit the open selling of meat along the routes set for the Kanwar Yatra, which will begin on July 4. According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the directives while chairing a review meeting with senior officials, including police commissioners, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and superintendents of police, ahead of the upcoming festival season.

Adityanath stated that this year’s Shravan is two months long due to “Adhimas” (an extra month). During this time, he noted, the festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami, and Rakshabandhan will be observed.

According to the statement, Adityanath directed that CCTV cameras be installed along the yatra route, as well as divers be deployed. He directed that the locations for Kanwar camps be identified ahead of time so that traffic is not obstructed.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure that the sound level of the DJ, music, and other entertainment used during the Kanwar procession meets the required norms. In addition to Varanasi, the municipal administrations in Ayodhya and Sitapur should develop a systematic response plan in collaboration with the temple administration, according to the statement. The CM also asked officials to address the issue of religious conversion of minors via gaming/chatting applications.