A port in Nago city, Okinawa, Japan, has caused concern among residents as its waters underwent a dramatic transformation, turning a vivid blood red color.

Orion Breweries, a local beer factory, issued an apology in response to the unexpected change. The company attributed the phenomenon to a food coloring dye that had leaked into a nearby river.

While Orion Breweries assured the public that the color change posed no health risks, it acknowledged the inconvenience and worry caused to the community. The BBC reported on this development.

The residents of Nago city, upon discovering the port’s scarlet hue, took to social media to share their reactions. Some described the sight as “gruesome,” while others likened it to something “venomous.” The sudden and unprecedented change in color sparked conversations and concerns among the locals.

Orion Breweries clarified that the port’s transformation was a result of a food coloring dye leakage into a nearby river. Rainwater had carried the dye through the rain gutters, leading to the striking red appearance of the port’s waters. The company emphasized that the dye posed no health risks to humans or the environment but acknowledged its impact on the residents of Nago city.

As a response to the incident, Orion Breweries issued a formal apology, expressing regret for the “enormous trouble and worry” caused by the incident. The company’s President, Hajime Murano, assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the leak.

Beyond this recent incident, Nago city is well-known for its pineapple farms and is a popular fishing destination. While the crimson-colored port drew attention due to its striking appearance, the region offers diverse attractions, including picturesque landscapes and thriving agricultural practices, making it appealing to both tourists and locals.

Orion Breweries, the local beer factory involved in the incident, is recognized for its eponymous lager, which is known for its mild taste and holds a special place in the tropical Okinawa region.