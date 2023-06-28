Wayanad Home Stay Raid: 9 Youth Apprehended for MDMA Possession

In a recent operation, police apprehended nine young individuals hailing from Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. The arrest took place at a ‘home stay’ in Vythiri, where the police seized 10.2 grams of MDMA, a popular party drug. The detainees have been identified as Minhaj (30) from Kalpetta, Muhammed Rashid (23) from Koolivayal, Ramees (23) from Koduvalli, Mirshad (28) from Thamarassery, Iqbal (24) from Thamarassery, Subair (39) from Koduvalli, Muhammed Hisham (23) from Thamarassery, Afeel Ibrahim (34) from Thalassery, and Shesil (31) from Thalassery.

According to an officer, the arrests were made based on a tip received by the police. The accused now face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act), as stated by the authorities.