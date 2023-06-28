WEF ranked India at 67th place globally on its Energy Transition Index

The World Economic Forum ranked India 67th on its Energy Transition Index on Wednesday, saying it is the only big economy with energy transition momentum accelerating across all dimensions.

Sweden led the ranking, which included 120 countries, and was followed by Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Switzerland in the top five. The World Economic Forum said in a research released in conjunction with Accenture that the global energy transition has plateaued amid the global energy crisis and geopolitical volatility, but India is among the countries that has achieved great progress.

Increasing renewable energy deployment, replacing solid fuels with clean cooking options, and achieving universal access to electricity have all contributed significantly to India’s improved performance. India was also less affected by the recent energy crisis, owing to the low share of natural gas in power output and increased utilisation of existing generation capacity. “Although the country maintains a well-diversified mix of energy trade partners,” the WEF added, “rising import dependence represents a risk amid global energy market volatility.”