19 lost their lives in landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in HP

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, 19 people have died as a result of landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in the last five days. According to data available with the state disaster management office, the state has reported losses totaling Rs 219.29 crore since the start of the monsoon.

Apart from the 19 people reported dead, three were reported missing, 34 were injured, and a total of 352 animals died in nine landslides, six flash floods, and one cloudburst reported between June 24 and June 28 in Himachal Pradesh, according to data released by the state disaster management authority. The state disaster management administration also stated that five residences have been damaged and 36 houses have been partially damaged so far. In addition, floodwaters washed out one shop and 20 cowsheds in the last five days, according to the report. Heavy rain has disrupted daily life in the Himalayan town of Shimla. Residents have been dissatisfied as a result of landslides and regular water logging in the city’s roadways.