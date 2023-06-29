Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims, Mamata Banerjee staged injury to exploit public sentiments

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a leader in the Congress, claims that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, manufactured her injuries to play on people’s emotions.

When Banerjee disembarked from her chopper on Tuesday after it had to make an emergency landing close to Siliguri due to poor weather, she sustained ligament damage to her left knee and left hip joint.

She had just returned from a two-day journey to the state’s northern areas, where she had been campaigning for the panchayat elections on July 8, when the event happened.

She is currently receiving care at home. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed in a media interview that Mamata Banerjee has a history of deceiving ordinary people.

‘Mamata Banerjee has herself earned the reputation of misleading the common people. On earlier occasions too, it was reported that Mamata Banerjee was injured during the election campaign. At that time, I told the media that once the elections are over, the Bengal chief minister will be able to walk on her foot,’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

‘The entire matter has been staged only to exploit the emotions of the people,’ the Congress leader added.