An attack in front of the US consulate in Jeddah claims the lives of a security guard and a gunman

The Saudi police reported that an incident occurred in front of the US consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of a security guard and an armed attacker.

According to a police spokesman, an individual armed with a firearm exited a vehicle near the consulate building and engaged in a gunfight with security officers, ultimately being killed.

A spokesperson for the Makkah Region police stated, “A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”

The State Department released a statement affirming that no Americans were harmed in the incident outside the consulate.

Quoting a police spokesman, the official Saudi Press Agency reported, “At 6:45 pm (1545 GMT), a man stopped in a car in front of the consulate building and got out with a weapon in his hand. Security forces reacted… resulting in an exchange of fire that killed the assailant.”

Unfortunately, a Nepalese security officer was injured during the incident and later succumbed to their injuries.

In response to the tragedy, the State Department expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased local guard member.

The State Department also confirmed that the Saudi forces had neutralized the attacker and announced that the kingdom had initiated an investigation into the incident. The United States stated its intention to stay in contact with Saudi Arabia for further updates.

The statement from the State Department assured that the consulate was appropriately secured, and no harm came to any Americans during the attack.

It is noteworthy that this attack occurred during the annual hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, with Saudi Arabia hosting approximately 1.8 million Muslim faithful. Jeddah is located around 70 kilometers (44 miles) from Mecca.

The US consulate in Jeddah on the Red Sea has previously been targeted in attacks. On July 4, 2016, on American Independence Day, a suicide bomber detonated himself at the same location. Additionally, in 2004, another attack at the consulate resulted in the loss of at least five lives.