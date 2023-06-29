AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath escapes from bee swarm attack, 10 injured

The Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath, managed to flee from a swarm of bees on Wednesday in the Errajala caves in the Nandyala district.

Although the minister managed to flee the attack, a release stated that nearly 10 persons had been stung and had been admitted to the area Sesha Reddy basic health centre.

‘A swarm of honey bees attacked the minister, public representatives and officials. However, the minister’s gunmen and police officials circled him and saved him,’ the release from Rajendranath’s office said.

The Errajala caves are in the Bethamcherla mandal’s Kanumakindi Kottala the village. Rajendranath went there and saw some possibilities for tourism as part of the development.