As France scrambles fighter jets, stash of drugs falls from sky

After being spotted by a Rafale fighter jet in France, a pilot dumped bags suspected to contain drugs from the sky. According to reports, the captain of the single-pilot tourist aircraft dropped drugs over a remote part of France.

Nearly 70 pounds of ‘white powder’ were hidden inside fifteen packets of illegal material that were discovered strewn throughout the French region. The found material is sent for analysis.

In Ardèche’s restricted airspace, the aircraft was manoeuvring strangely as it flew close to a nuclear power facility. After being informed, officials went to the plane to check on it and ‘witnessed very erratic behaviour in the cockpit, real agitation,’ a military spokesperson told AFP.

‘Over the course of a few minutes, he saw the door open and packages being thrown out,’ he said. The smuggler dropped cocaine from the sky before landing his aircraft near Ardèche, where authorities arrested him.

According to the local prosecutor’s office, he was identified as a Polish national with a history of drug offences. The tiny aircraft was furthermore registered to Poland. An investigation resulted in the discovery of about 45,000 euros in its cockpit.