Badrinath NH blocked due to landslide triggered by heavy rain

On Thursday, the Badrinath national highway was closed due to a landslip caused by heavy rain near Chhinka in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, stranding hundreds of people. According to officials, the stranded pilgrims included those on their way to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

According to them, a mound of debris collected on the road in the aftermath of the landslip near Chhinka, blocking the national highway going to Badrinath. According to him, it generated a massive traffic bottleneck on the road, stranding hundreds of vehicles. He stated that efforts are being made to clean the rubble and restore traffic along the route as soon as possible.

The Chamoli authorities has provided the stranded pilgrims with drinking water and biscuits. On Wednesday night, torrential rains battered many parts of the Chamoli district.