Bakrid Celebrations in Kerala Enlivened by Muslims’ Traditional Zeal

Muslims in Kerala celebrated Bakrid (Eid-Ul-Azha) with great religious enthusiasm and traditional customs. However, amidst the festivities, many expressed their disapproval of the Centre’s statements regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Throughout the morning, people dressed in their traditional attire rushed to the mosques and Eidgahs, where designated areas for women were set up.

At the renowned Palayam Mosque, located just a short distance from the State Secretariat, a large crowd gathered. Imam Dr. V.P. Suhaib Moulavi passionately called upon the Centre to abandon the Uniform Civil Code, emphasizing that it infringes upon and violates the Constitution. He asserted, “There should be no attempt to strip away the religious rights of the people. The Centre must refrain from pursuing this course of action.”

It is worth noting that Muslims constitute 26 percent of Kerala’s total population of 3.30 crore, underscoring their significant presence and influence in the state.