Commodity Market: Gold price slips down for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower for second day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,080, lower by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold priced depreciated by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold rose 0.25% to $1,912.19 per ounce. On Wednesday, the yellow metal hit its lowest since mid-March at $1,902.69. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,920.50. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver rose 0.6% to $22.86 per ounce while platinum gained 0.7% to $916.73, Palladium jumped 1% to $1,261.66, having fallen to its lowest in 4-1/2 years in the previous session.