Delicious Beef Cutlet Recipe: A Savory and Crispy Delight

Here’s a recipe for beef cutlets:

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of beef, finely minced

– 1 large onion, finely chopped

– 2-3 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2-3 tablespoons oil

– 2 eggs, beaten

– Bread crumbs for coating

– Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onions until they turn translucent.

2. Add the ginger-garlic paste and green chilies, and sauté for a minute until the raw smell disappears.

3. Add the minced beef to the pan and cook it on medium heat until the meat is browned and cooked through.

4. Add garam masala powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes.

5. Remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool.

6. Once cooled, shape the beef mixture into small round or oval-shaped cutlets.

7. Dip each cutlet in beaten eggs and then coat it with bread crumbs, ensuring it is evenly coated on all sides. Repeat the process for all the cutlets.

8. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or skillet. Once the oil is hot, carefully place the cutlets in the pan, a few at a time, and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy on both sides.

9. Remove the cutlets from the oil and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

10. Serve the beef cutlets hot with ketchup, chutney, or any desired dipping sauce.

Enjoy your delicious beef cutlets!