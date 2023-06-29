During Lord Jagannath’s chariot-pulling ritual in Odisha, 3 people died, 8 injured

During Lord Jagannath’s chariot-pulling ritual in Odisha, at least three persons were killed and eight more were injured in different instances, according to officials.

They claimed that when the chariots came into contact with a live electric wire, three people—two in the Keonjhar district and one in the Koraput district—were electrocuted and two others were hurt.

Jugal Kishore Barik (45), Barun Giri (50), and Biswanath Nayak (22) were identified as the deceased. Six persons, including police officers, got injured in Puri when a chariot’s rope broke. According to the officers, they were taken into the District Headquarters Hospital.

The Rath Yatra Committee has since filed a case at the Koraput sadar police station, accusing the relevant power distribution company officials of being responsible for the deaths. The committee claimed in the case that the company disregarded an earlier decision to stop power during chariot pulling.

Kiranbala Samal, Inspector-in-Charge of the Koraput Sadar Police Station, stated that ‘Inquiry is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the mishap occurred and necessary action will be taken.’