Education Minister Guarantees Extra Batches in Third Allotment for Plus One Admissions

Education Minister V Sivankutty has provided reassurance to students and parents regarding concerns about seat shortages in Plus One admission. He announced that additional batches will be announced after the completion of the third allotment, allowing the state government to obtain a clear understanding of the situation.

To assess the status of seat shortages, an examination will be conducted at the Taluk-panchayat levels. If necessary, temporary additional batches will be allocated. Minister Sivankutty stated, “A total of 2,22,377 students have been admitted thus far after the completion of two rounds of allotment. Another 84,794 seats will be available in the third allotment. Additionally, 3,841 seats will be allotted under the sports quota. It is estimated that a total of 3,11,012 students will gain admission after the three allotments in the first stage.”

Aided colleges have a total of 23,914 seats under the community quota and 37,995 seats under the management quota. Furthermore, 54,585 seats are available under the aid quota, resulting in a total of 4,27,505 seats. Even if all 4,17,944 students who passed the State Secondary Certificate (SSLC) examination this year secure admission, there will still be vacant seats. Additionally, vocational higher secondary, polytechnic, and ITI courses will offer a total of 1,04,449 seats.

In Malappuram district, which has the highest number of applicants for Plus One admission (81,022), there are 7,008 students from other districts. Government-aided schools in the district have 56,500 seats, and aided schools offer an additional 11,286 seats. Moreover, VHSE institutions have 2,820 seats, and polytechnic and ITI institutions provide 6,364 seats, resulting in a total of 76,970 seats excluding the ITC seats.

After the first two allotments, a total of 4,886 students in Malappuram failed to secure admission. These vacant seats will be considered in the third allotment. Minister Sivankutty assured that a significant number of students would gain admission in the third allotment.