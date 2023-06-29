Equity investors richer by over 3.43 lakh crore in 2 days

Mumbai: Equity investors became richer by Rs 3.43 lakh crore in 2 days. Indian equity indices ended record high on Wednesday. BSE Sensex surged 499.39 points or 0.79% to settle at its life time closing high of 63,915.42 points on Wednesday.

In two days, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged by Rs 3,43,718.15 crore to Rs 2,94,11,131.69 crore. Earlier, on June 21, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had hit an all-time high of Rs 2,94,36,594.50 crore.

Also Read: Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

All the indices ended higher on Wednesday, with services rallying 2.35%, capital goods jumping 1.14%, power (1.02%), healthcare (0.90%), oil & gas (0.85%), energy (0.83%), metal (0.80%) and industrials (0.70%).

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.73% and smallcap index gained 0.08%.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,024.05 crore.