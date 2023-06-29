Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based consumer tech brand, Fire-Boltt has launched new smartwatch in the market. The wearable is named ‘Fire-Boltt Grenade’. Fire-Boltt Grenade price in India is set at Rs. 1,999, and the smartwatch will be available for purchase via the Fire-Boltt website. It is sold in a silicon strap option in six colours including Gold Black, Gunpowder Black, Orange Gold, Camo-Green, and Camo-Black. The metallic strap variant is available in Black, Silver, and Gold colours.

The new Fire-Boltt Grenade smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch (360×360 pixels) HD display. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch screen. The smartwatch also features support for Google Assistant and Siri via the connected phone. It comes with support for blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, heart rate monitoring, a female health tracker, and sleep tracking. It support 123 sports modes and has 100 customisable cloud-based watch faces.

The Fire-Boltt Grenade is powered by a 350mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life with normal usage, and up to two days with Bluetooth calling. Other key features include support for inbuilt games, remote camera controls, sedentary reminders, as well as alarms, timer, and stopwatch support.