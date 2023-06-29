Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki announces her return to tennis

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has announced her comeback to professional tennis after retiring in 2020 to start a family. Wozniacki, a Danish player who held the top ranking for 71 weeks, achieved numerous successes during her career, including 30 singles titles and a Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open in 2018. Prior to the 2020 Australian Open, she announced her retirement at the age of 29, expressing her desire to begin a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee. Since then, she has become a mother to a daughter named Olivia and a son named James.

Taking to Twitter, Wozniacki shared her decision to return to the sport after three years away, stating that she wants to accomplish further goals and demonstrate to her children that dreams can be pursued at any age or stage of life. She expressed gratitude for the time she had with her family and the joy of motherhood, but now feels ready to make a comeback.

Wozniacki revealed that her return will commence at the Canadian Open in Montreal in August as a way to ease back into the game. She aims to target the U.S. Open as her primary focus, as she has always enjoyed the electrifying atmosphere in New York and has achieved success there in the past. Looking ahead, her long-term goal is to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Inspired by Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who returned to tennis after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Wozniacki expressed admiration for Williams’ achievements and stated that she doesn’t receive enough credit for her accomplishments post-pregnancy. Wozniacki recognizes Williams as a trailblazer who has paved the way for other female tennis players and has shown them that anything is possible.

Wozniacki’s decision to return to the sport has been met with excitement and anticipation from fans and fellow players alike, as she embarks on a new chapter in her tennis journey.