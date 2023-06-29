Gross non-performing assets of Indian banks declines to 10-year low

Mumbai: The gross non-performing assets ratio for Indian banks declined to a 10-year low in March this year. The bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed this. The gross non-performing assets ratio of Indian banks is at 3.9% in March 2023.

The GNPAs are expected to improve further to 3.6% in the baseline scenario. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio declined to 1.0%.

The FSR report is a half-yearly report card of the Indian banking system. Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) are loans or advances issued by banks or financial institutions that no longer bring in money for the lender since the borrower has failed to make payments on the principal and interest of the loan for at least 90 days.