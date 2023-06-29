India’s housing sales hit record high

Mumbai: housing sales in India hit record high in the second quarter of the year. Quarterly housing sales during the April-June 2023 quarter stood at an all-time high of about 1,15,100 units. This is 36% higher than the previous year’s 84,940 units sold in Q2 2022. A report published by ANAROCK revealed this.

‘MMR and Pune accounted for over 51% of the total sales in the top-7 cities, with Pune witnessing the highest 65%t yearly jump. As many as 58,770 units were sold altogether in these cities,’ the report said.

Also Read: Indian economy to grow at 6.7% till 2026-27 fiscal, says agency

The top-7 cities are Pune, Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata. Pune and MMR were the only two cities to see quarterly rise in housing sales – of 4% and 10%, respectively.