Kannur Airport Faces Major Financial Crisis; GoFirst Suspends Operations

Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) finds itself in a dire financial situation as multiple airlines suspend operations, attributing the crisis to the government’s denial of permission for foreign airlines to operate.

The airport, once hailed as a catalyst for the region’s comprehensive development, has struggled to survive despite an impressive start. Within months of its inauguration, the airport witnessed a surge in daily and weekly services, with approximately one million passengers passing through its gates. However, the recent cessation of operations by GoFirst, which accounted for 240 monthly services, dealt a severe blow to KIAL’s business.

Efforts to secure a ‘point of call’ status for foreign flights from the Central government have yet to yield positive results, as the lack of metropolitan status for Kannur remains the determining factor. The withdrawal of international services by Air India further exacerbated the airport’s decline.

Presently, only Air India Express and Indigo continue to operate at Kannur, leading to inflated ticket prices and driving passengers back to Karipur and Mangaluru airports due to limited services and higher costs at KIAL.