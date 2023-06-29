Locals attack forest officials after tiger kills villager

According to official sources, a forest officer and two guards were critically hurt on Wednesday after a group of local residents attacked them when the staff arrived in their hamlet in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district to capture a tiger that had murdered one of the villagers hours before.

According to them, the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and two forest guards who were injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital in Nagpur. A tiger killed a 52-year-old man named Ishwar Motghare this morning at Khatkheda village in Bhandara’s Paoni tehsil.

When forest officials and other personnel arrived to capture the animal, irate residents attacked the ACF and two forest guards, according to sources. They stated the injured were taken to a hospital in Nagpur and that the tiger was later tranquillized by the Maharashtra forest department and taken to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur. The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) has awarded the deceased’s family a compensation of Rs 30,000 and a cheque for Rs 9.70 lakh.