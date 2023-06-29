Monsoon session of Parliament will begins in third week of July

The monsoon session of Parliament is expected to take place in the third week of July, according to sources. They stated that the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met earlier in the day. “The monsoon session is likely to take place in the third week of July,” according to a source.

The session is expected to take place at the new Parliament building, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on May 28. The government is likely to have a busy legislative agenda this year. Opposition parties are also preparing to challenge the government on a variety of issues.