NCP says, Fadnavis using Sharad Pawar’s name to overshadow Eknath Shinde

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) charged Devendra Fadnavis with seeking attention by ‘misusing’ the name of NCP President Sharad Pawar to discredit Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday.

In a recent TV interview, BJP leader Fadnavis asserted that Pawar had initially agreed to form a government with the BJP in 2019 but then withdrew his support.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto responded to Fadnavis’ assertion on Twitter by saying that Fadnavis is trying to get attention on his own.

‘After being overshadowed by Eknath Shinde in recent advertisements, Devendra Fadnavis is now attempting to gain publicity on his own. He is misusing Sharad Pawar’s name in interviews to gain free publicity and outshine Eknath Shinde.’

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, severed ties with the BJP following the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections due to differences about who would hold the position of chief minister.

Later, in a covert ceremony early in the morning at the Raj Bhawan, Fadnavis took the oath of office as chief minister, with NCP leader Ajit Pawar serving as his deputy. The government, however, only existed for 80 hours.

Later, Thackeray collaborated with the NCP and the Congress to establish the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

The Shiv Sena split and the MVA administration was overthrown the year after Eknath Shinde staged a rebellion against the party’s top brass.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on June 30, 2022.