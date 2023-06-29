Northern Kerala hit by torrential rains; Bayar in Kasaragod district receives 17 cm rainfall in 24 hours.

Heavy rains have been battering Kerala, particularly its northern districts, as a result of a low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal. This weather phenomenon has led to a gradual increase in the intensity of the monsoon showers. In the span of 24 hours, Bayar in Kasaragod received a significant 17 cm of rainfall, while North Paravur in Ernakulam district recorded 16 cm. These figures highlight the substantial nature of the rainfall, considering that just seven cm is typically considered a heavy downpour.

Several other areas in Kerala have also experienced substantial precipitation. Kannur airport and Mattannur received 15 cm of rainfall, while Kannur city, Taliparamba, and Ponnanni recorded 14 cm. Other regions, such as Irikkur, Kudlu in Kasaragod, Trithala in Palakkad, Hosdurg in Kasaragod, Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram, and Tavanur in Malappuram, saw rainfall ranging from 8 to 12 cm. Additionally, Kottayam, Pattambi, Perinthalmanna, and Vadakara each received 7 cm of rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts in Kerala, namely Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, for Thursday. This cautionary measure signifies the need for preparedness and vigilance in these areas.

The low-pressure area that formed near the northern Odisha-Bengal Coast in the northwest Bengal Sea has intensified and moved towards the northeast region of Madhya Pradesh. The forecast indicates its subsequent movement towards north-west Madhya Pradesh. Simultaneously, another low-pressure belt persists from the Kerala coast to the South Gujarat coast, as stated by the IMD.

In light of the prevailing weather conditions, the National Centre for Oceanography and Research has issued a warning to fishermen and coastal residents, advising them to exercise caution due to the possibility of high waves and sea attacks along the coasts. Fishermen have been strongly advised against venturing into the sea during this period to ensure their safety.